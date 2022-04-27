Hearing officer recommends 2-year NYRA ban for Bob Baffert



A retired New York State Supreme Court judge on Wednesday recommended a two-year stay for Bob Buffett for repeated drug violations after a two-time Triple Crown-winning coach’s hearing with the New York Racing Association.

The 50-page ruling by hearing officer and Peter Sherwood is not final. Buffett’s camp and the NYRA each have 14 days before a three-person panel rules on his status.

“The NYRA has fulfilled its obligations regarding the three allegations against Buffett,” Sherwood wrote in his remarks, citing allegations of racing best interests, the health and safety of horses and jockeys, and harmful conduct for the company’s business activities. . “The NYRA maintains (and the record shows) that Buffett is engaged in a pattern and practice of unlawful conduct that has no parallel to the thorough race in modern history.”

The panel’s decision cannot be appealed through the NYRA’s process, which was created last year after Buffart successfully sued in federal court to revoke his initial stay in New York State. The suspension came in May before the Belmont Steak and after Kentucky Derby winners Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not approved on race day in the horse system.

Churchill Downs suspended Buffart for two years, failing to get him on horseback in the Kentucky Derby this year and the following year. Buffett is fighting the ban in federal court.

Buffett began serving a 90-day suspension imposed by the state of Kentucky on April 3 for drug violations. The suspension will be honored in all 38 states where horse racing takes place and means there will be no Buffart-trained horses at Pricnes in Belmont on May 21 or June 11.

He has already transferred the horses to other trainers so they can run in the May 7 derby.

Buffett’s future on the NYRA’s three tracks – Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Racecourse – depends on the final decision of the panel.

Saratoga Attorney John J. Carloson, executive director of the New York Throbred Horsemen’s Association, Will Alempjevic, and American leader Rev. If Humberto accepts Chavez Sherwood’s full recommendation, Buffart will be banned from NYRA tracks until the summer of 2024.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which was not approved on race day in Kentucky and was later disqualified. Colt finished third in the prequel two weeks after the derby.

The Medina Spirit broke down and died in California in December. An examination did not find any specific cause of death.

Buffart-trained cruel intent, Eclair, Charlton, Gamine, and Marnith also tested positive for a substance that was not approved at that level on race day. These violations occurred in California, Arkansas, or Kentucky; No one was in New York.

“These banned substances had the potential to affect their performance,” Sherwood wrote.

Buffart, 69, is a Hall of Fame coach who has become the face of the sport. He has won the Triple Crown twice: with American Pharaoh in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

NYRA delayed the report and declined additional comment. Buffett Attorney W. Craig Robertson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.