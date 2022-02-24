Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect



The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing four other students at his Michigan High School returned to court on Thursday to face charges of providing the gun used in the shooting to a teenager.

A preliminary trial for Jennifer and James Crumble has resumed in front of a judge in Rochester Hills District Court who will decide if there is enough evidence to send the couple to trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan Crombley has detailed plans to stalk, rape, torture and “kill” a female classmate, prosecutors say.

Ethan Crombley has been charged with first-degree murder as an adult, assault with intent to kill, terrorism and assault on November 30, 2021, at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

In addition to the four students killed, six other students and a teacher were injured.

His parents were also accused of failing to intervene when their son showed signs of emotional distress at home and at school.

Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley’s mother, texted on the day of the shooting: ‘She can’t be left alone’

The day before the shooting, the school left a voicemail for Jennifer Crombley informing her that a teacher was concerned that Ethan had used her phone to search for ammunition online. A computer crime investigator at the sheriff’s office testified in the couple’s Feb. 8 initial test that he later asked his son in a textbook that he “at least” showed a picture of a gun to school officials that parents gave Ethan as their first Christmas present.

On the morning of the shooting, Ethan’s parents were called to the school and confronted with his paintings, which included a handgun and the words: “Thoughts will not stop. Help me.” Authorities said that after a 13-minute meeting, her parents refused to take her home and asked her for advice.

Crombley was sent to prison on a 500,000 bond. The lawsuit against them is highly unusual because parents are rarely held responsible for juvenile delinquency shootings in public schools.

Crumble’s attorneys insisted the couple did not know their son was planning the attack and did not find it easy to find the gun in their home.

Last month, Ethan Crombley’s attorneys filed a madness defense notice.

He is being held in solitary confinement in a room at the Oakland County Jail Clinic to prevent him from seeing or hearing adult inmates. Defense attorneys want to transfer him to a juvenile facility, but prosecutors say he would create a potential risk of harm to the safety of other juveniles.

A judge at Oakland County Circuit Court said during a hearing for Ethan Crumble on Tuesday that he expects the court to rule on whether the juvenile will remain in the juvenile detention center or relocate to the county’s Children’s Village early next week.