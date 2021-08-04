Heart Problems After Vaccination in U.S. Are Uncommon and Short-Lived, Researchers Say

For every million Americans immunized with a coronavirus vaccine, about 60 develop temporary heart problems, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network.

The complications were all short lived, the researchers found. And these heart problems are much more common in patients who develop Covid-19, outside experts have noted.

Analyzing the medical records of just over 2 million people who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine until May 2021, the new study found 20 cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and 37 cases of pericarditis, inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

The hospitalized patients were discharged after just a few days and none died.

The incidence of myocarditis in the study, at 10 cases per million vaccinated, is higher than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate of 4.8 cases per million, suggesting there may be more cases than those reported in the federal database for follow-up. called adverse events after vaccinations.