Heartbeat star Tricia Penrose and husband Mark Simpkin split after 18 years of marriage

Heartbeat star Tricia Penrose and husband Mark Simpkin are believed to have split after 18 years of marriage

Penrose, 51, and former actor Simpkin, 48, are actually considered residing individually in Cheshire after parting methods, The Solar stories.

A supply advised the publication: ‘They determined to go their separate methods after realising they’d grown aside and it could be higher for everybody that they ended the marriage.

Split: Heartbeat star Tricia Penrose and husband Mark Simpkin are believed to have split after 18 years of marriage (pictured collectively in 2005)

The couple married in 2003 after a picturesque ceremony at Adlington Corridor in Cheshire.

Penrose, who performed Gina Ward in Heartbeat, and Simpkin renewed their vows in 2013, with the actress saying on the time that the occasion was a ‘celebration’ a decade collectively.

Chatting with Whats up! journal on the time, she stated: ‘For us it was a possibility to have fun how our marriage has grown stronger and stronger.’

The previous couple met after they each attended the Nationwide Tv Awards in 2001.

On display screen: The actress, 51, is greatest recognized for her function as Gina Ward in Heartbeat (pictured on the collection)

Beginnings: Tricia first met Mark after they each attended the Nationwide Tv Awards in 2001 (pictured collectively in 2006)

They dated for 3 years earlier than tying the knot in Cheshire and jetting off to Bermuda for a tropical honeymoon.

Simpkin advised Northern Life Journal in 2015: ‘I do know this sounds actually cheesy, however in addition to Tricia being my spouse, she’s additionally my greatest buddy.’

‘We don’t fall out; we work nicely as a group,’ he added.

Penrose shot to fame along with her function in Heatbeat. She additionally appeared in spin-off present The Royal in addition to soaps Brookside, Coronation Road and Emmerdale.

The actress has additionally appeared on Comedian Reduction Does Fame Academy in addition to Superstar Massive Brother in 2013 the place she was evicted within the semi-final.

She has since moved into radio presenting and works on Radio Wirral.