Hearthstone 20.8.86928 APK for Android – Download



Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft is a digital collectible card game based on the Warcraft series. You play against opponents and fight them with your deck of cards. It is a turn-based card game between two opponents, using decks of 30 cards that are managed by a hero with unique powers. The game uses the same elements, characters, and relics from the Warcraft series.

You will play your cards to sling spells, summon creatures, in duels of epic strategy. You can master skills and learn the game in practice matches. Go head to head against some of the greatest strategists of Azeroth, Thrall, Uther, Gul’dan, and more. Players start off with powerful prebuilt decks, and hundreds of additional cards to win, craft or purchase.

Building your Card Deck in Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft

Players can compete against other players or AI opponents in 1-on-1 combat, battling to destroy the enemy hero before they are defeated. You will have to achieve victory by using minion cards and spell cards. In Hearthstone, Spells do a lot of damage in a single go instantly. The game features around 2,500 collectible cards, and players can build and explore their card collections.

Game Players can gain new cards by purchasing booster packs, using either real money or gold. Or you can always use in-game currency earned from completing quests. Players can choose to play as any of nine different heroes from the series’ history, each representing a different class. And each hero comes complete with its own unique minions, spells, and weapons, as well as a signature Hero Power.

Card Battles take place on a number of interactive game boards depicting well-known locations from Azeroth. That is complete with numerous hidden bonus features for players to find. Because Hearthstone is a card game this it becomes easily playable cross-platforms. Players can play against any opponent in their region regardless of the device or platform used by them or their opponents.

