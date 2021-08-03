Heat Emergency Brings Record Temperature and Fires to Southern Europe

ATHENS – Greece was grappling with one of its hottest weeks on Tuesday as an intense heat wave swept across much of southern Europe and fueled massive forest fires.

The meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens on Monday recorded the highest temperature officially recorded in the country – 46.3 degrees Celsius, or 115.3 degrees Fahrenheit – in the central region of Greece, Phthiotis.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Athens on Tuesday and reach 115 degrees in parts of central Greece, according to the country’s National Weather Service.