Heat Wave Killed Marine Wildlife en Masse

Dead mussels and clams covered the rocks of the Pacific Northwest, their shells gaping as if they had been boiled. The starfish have been cooked to death. Sockeye salmon swam slowly in an overheated Washington River, prompting wildlife officials to truck them to cooler areas.

The combination of extraordinary heat and drought that hit the western United States and Canada over the past two weeks has killed hundreds of millions of marine animals and continues to threaten countless species of seafood. freshwater, according to a preliminary estimate and interviews with scientists.

“It sounds like one of those post-apocalyptic movies,” said Christopher Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia who studies the effects of climate change on coastal marine ecosystems.

To calculate the death toll, Dr. Harley first looked at the number of blue mussels living on a particular shoreline, what part of the area is good habitat for mussels, and what fraction of the mussels he observed died. . He estimated the losses for the mussels alone at hundreds of millions. If you factor in the other creatures that live in the mussel beds and on the shore – barnacles, hermit crabs and other crustaceans, various worms, tiny sea cucumbers – the death toll easily exceeds one billion, a he declared.