Heat Wave Wreaks Havoc In Canada, Temperature Records All Time High 49.5 C

According to the Canadian Meteorological Department, the Lytton Climate Station, 250 km from Vancouver, recorded a temperature of 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49.5 degrees Celsius). The temperature in Canada had not crossed 45 degrees Celsius until earlier this week.

Ottawa. In the midst of the Corona crisis, many countries around the world are currently in the grip of scorching heat. The ever-increasing heat is wreaking havoc on the people. Be it India or America or Canada or Britain or Pakistan.. There is an outbreak of severe heat everywhere. Canada, which is among the coldest countries, is scorching due to scorching heat and heat these days. The heat in Canada has broken many records.

According to officials, dozens of people have died in Canada’s Vancouver region due to the scorching heat. The temperature here has reached a record 49.5 degree Celsius. About 150 people have died in the city of Vancouver since Friday due to the strong heat wave. Most of those killed are elderly or were in poor health.

According to data released by the City Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at least 134 people have died in the Vancouver area since Friday due to the heat. The Vancouver Police Department said it has received information about 65 such sudden deaths since Friday, most of them related to the scorching heat.

Highest temperature recorded at 49.5 degree Celsius

On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Canada for the third consecutive day. According to the Canadian Meteorological Department, the mercury was recorded at 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49.5 degrees Celsius) in Layton, British Columbia, 250 kilometers from Vancouver. The temperature in Canada had not crossed 45 degrees Celsius until earlier this week.

Canada’s Department of Environment and Climate Change wrote on Twitter, ‘Litton Climate Station recorded a temperature of 49.5 ° C at 4:20 pm. ‘

It is believed that due to the formation of a high pressure area in the North-West America and Canada, heatwave is going on in both the countries. “Vancouver has never experienced heat like this before, and dozens of people are dying because of it,” says Police Sergeant Steve Edison.