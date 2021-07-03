Heat Waves Affecting America, Canada And Others Countries

In the Canadian province of British Columbia alone, 486 people are reported to have died, most of whom are believed to be the cause of the heat. The temperature in many places here has crossed 49 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, the heat records have been broken in Seattle, Portland and many cities of America. In America too, the mercury has reached near 46 degrees in many places.

About a dozen people are reported to have died of hyperthermia in King County, Washington, USA. According to the Medical Examiner of Oregon, so far 79 people have died due to heat in this state alone. Most of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County. In California too, the lifestyle of people has deteriorated due to the heat. Here in Portland, due to the sudden increase in the demand for ACs and coolers, the situation has become such that even by searching in the shops, they are not available. The temperature in Multnomah County reached a record 46 degrees Celsius. At the same time, in the northern states of India, the mercury has crossed 40 degrees in most places after the monsoon got stuck.

Fire is burning in British Columbia

The mercury crossed 49 degrees for the third consecutive day in Canada. In British Columbia, western Canada, there have been several incidents of fires due to extreme heat. After this, the fire brigade and the rescue team have shifted about one thousand people to a safer place. British Columbia has recorded 62 new fires in 24 hours.

19,000 acres of forest burned in California

A massive wildfire has currently spread over 19,680 acres in Siskiyou County, Northern California, USA. The lava fire, which erupted on June 24 due to lightning, spread further amid the record heat. Local authorities have issued orders for thousands of people to be evacuated due to a fire from Weed, a city with 2,700 residents.

Hot summer in northern parts of India

According to the Meteorological Department, the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, north-west Rajasthan, and north-west Madhya Pradesh are in the grip of severe heat wave due to the halt of monsoon. The mercury has crossed 40 degrees in most places. According to IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra, there will not be much rain in the first week of July. The rainfall activity may increase towards the end of the second week of July.

conditions of heat are becoming

According to the International Meteorological Center, a heat wave is formed at an altitude of three thousand to 7 thousand 600 meters in conditions of high pressure in the atmosphere in hot and dry areas. It can persist for several days in any particular area.