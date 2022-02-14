Heatly School goes remote learning not due to COVID





GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at the Heatly School in Green Island will not report to physical classrooms on Monday because of physical altercations, forcing the district to go remote. Parents News10 reached out to say this is not the first time there have been fights at the school.

Man dies after snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain



“We have gone from a school district where you could count the number of fights on your hand, to multiple fights in a single week, constantly from the beginning of the school year,” says parent Katherine Ellis, “it has escalated to the point where a number of students do not feel safe in the school and the parents have been asking about other opportunities to get their education while maintaining their mental health.”

The official move to virtual education comes after the Green Island Police Department last Thursday said a 16-year old girl was assaulted by another student in the hallway of the school. It is an ongoing pattern of increasing violence at the school.

In December, police confirmed to News10 that officers were aware of several fights between students at the school. Since then, more than a dozen teachers have reportedly quit in response. Some parents say their kills have told them most of the fights are stunts for TikTok.

New York’s COVID-19 positive update at 2.28%, Feb.13



“My son told me that a lot of it is pre-planned and staged and that they are using the TikTok as their motivation to record the fights so they are pre-planned and sometimes they’re not even real fights,” says parent Lynn Fraim, “they’re just staged for a video and they get out of control.”

Right now, the parents say all they want is for their kids to be in school and learn safely. “I want my kids to have a safe and effective education in the building because they need socialization and I want people to be held accountable for their actions. That’s what I want,” says Andrew Ellis, Katherine’s husband.

The Heatly School will be virtual from Monday, February 14 until Friday, February 18. This Tuesday, the school district will host a parent forum from 4:30-6:00 p.m. for concerned parents.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kimberly Ross says, “the safety of students and staff continues to be the district’s highest priority and the forum provides an opportunity for our entire community to be actively involved in seeking tangible solutions for a safe learning environment.”