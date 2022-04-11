Heat’s Bam Adebayo has been placed into COVID protocols



Miami hit forward Bam Adebayo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Legion Hoops says. While there is no danger from the virus, the NBA is still testing and removing coveted-positive players. We’ve spent the last two years claiming to prioritize science when we’re potentially influencing the playoff series.

This is the first cove problem we’ve seen in the NBA since Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker sat down a week ago in March. According to NBA.com, the timing here seems a bit bad considering the start of their first round playoff hit on April 16.

A defensive player of the year candidate who sets the tune every night as far as possible to lose heat on the floor. Sure, Jimmy Butler is arguably the highest scorer on the team’s most popular players, but it’s not sad to pick up their defensive anchor on the old protocol.

And we’ll guess when Adebayo will be back – that’s exactly what the NBA makes new rules in a week. Sometimes a player tests positively and misses two weeks as they have a cottage then a month later Commissioner Adam Silver claims that they are testing the players’ “ability” to set a timeline. No continuity found.

NBA ratings are already in the sewers so they make an excuse to get their best players on the court. This league is already hard to see and forcing Grandma to sit outside with a 5 percent body fat 6-foot-9 sample to save Grandma would be of no use. The Hits All-Star average of 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds this season go into danger for the opposing defenders at RIM. Get it out, NBA.