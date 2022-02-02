Heatwave increasing in Indian Ocean experts predict Monsoon rains will have a bad effect

According to the study, led by climate scientist Roxy Matthew Cole, these events lead to habitat loss due to coral bleaching, loss of sea grass and loss of forests, and also adversely affect the fisheries sector.

Anjali Marar

A new study led by Pune-based climate scientists has traced an increasing trend in ocean heat wave events in the Indian Ocean region. They say that this will have a bad effect on marine life along with future monsoons and cyclones.

In recent decades, the warm Arabian Sea has been churning out cyclones of ‘severe’ categories. Warming oceans are also a threat to marine life, including coral reefs that face the threat of bleaching. Livelihoods based on fishing and the fisheries industry are also under constant threat due to warming of the oceans.

During a marine heatwave event, sea surface temperatures rise to their maximum (above 90 percent) and may remain one to two degrees above the meteorological normal, experts said. Unlike land-impacting heat waves, which can be predicted in advance, marine heatwaves do not have a specific periodicity of occurrence. Moreover, they can last from a day to a few days or even a month.

In the recent past, a month-long sea heat was reported along the Gulf of Mannar off Tamil Nadu. This makes it difficult to predict events. Roxy Mathew Cole of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), who led the study, said more observation is needed so that it can be an input in climate models.

Along with IITM, researchers from Cochin University of Science and Technology and Kerala Agricultural University were a part of the research and observed an increasing trend of 1.5 oceanic heatwave events per decade along the western Indian Ocean, while in the northern Bay of Bengal during 1982 to 2018. This was increasing by 0.5 incidents per decade. The research, published Tuesday in the journal JGR Oceans, found a total of 94 events in the Bay of Bengal and 66 in the western Indian Ocean during this period.

Ocean heatwaves in the western Indian Ocean could also mean that weak monsoon winds reach the central Indian subcontinent – ​​the main monsoon region and rainfed agricultural region.

In addition, El Nio – an unusual warming event along the central and equatorial Pacific Ocean – was also a contributor to the increased frequency and intensity of oceanic heat waves along the Indian Ocean region. The western Indian Ocean reported maximum events during the period from October to December, while in the northern Bay of Bengal, it was during May and October, the researchers said.