Heavy #Floods #Hit #Northwest #Turkey

Just days after forest fires ravaged southern Turkey, razing entire villages and forcing thousands to flee, rescue teams struggled on Thursday to evacuate dozens and locate the missing after heavy rains caused flash flooding in the northwestern region of the country.

At least nine people have been killed in the floods, which affected three provinces, according to Turkish authorities, and at least five children are missing.

In the small town of Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, four young children from the same extended family were missing.

Fatih Karaalioglu, an uncle of the children, appealed for help on Twitter.

“Our children are under the ruins,” he wrote. “Help us.”