Heavy rain in Kerala, temperature below 0 in Kashmir; Experts said on pollution in Delhi- Humanity will not survive if environment is not saved Weather Change: Heavy Rainfall in Kerala and Temp goes down by 0 in J&K – Heavy rain in Kerala, temperature below 0 in Kashmir; Experts said on pollution in Delhi – If the environment is not saved, then humanity will not be saved

Due to heavy rains in various parts of Kerala since Saturday night, the water level in several dams in the state reached the danger mark while several roads were inundated till Sunday morning. The Meteorological Department said that this condition of heavy rain is expected to persist for the next two days, especially over the southern parts of the state. According to the Tamil Nadu government, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 140 feet on Sunday morning, Idukki district administration said.

As a result, people living on both sides of the Periyar river have been asked to be more cautious, as the gates of the dam may be opened if the water level rises in the next 24 hours. Following heavy rains in Pathanamthitta, the district administration has advised people to exercise extreme caution, especially those living along the river banks or in landslide prone areas.

News channels are showing visuals of submerged roads in various parts of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts. Orange alert has been issued in both these districts. Kottayam district also received heavy rains in the morning, but no untoward incident was reported from there. Incessant rains in parts of Kerala on Saturday led to minor landslides and disrupted train services, prompting authorities to exercise extreme caution in hilly areas, river banks and tourist centres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted extremely heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Whereas with ‘Orange Alert’ warning of very heavy rainfall was issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. An IMD statement said that there is a possibility of lightning and lightning at one or two places over Kerala till November 16. ‘Red Alert’ indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, while ‘Orange Alert’ indicates very heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. ‘Yellow Alert’ means heavy rain between 6 to 11 cms.

On the other hand, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature went below zero for the first time in this season. Officials gave this information on Sunday. He said that many areas of Kashmir were covered with a layer of fog on Sunday morning as the temperature in the valley has dipped below zero. For the first time this season, all weather stations in the Kashmir Valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures, officials said. The minimum temperature in Srinagar last night was minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, down from 0.1 degrees Celsius the previous night. He said Pahalgam, the base camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam remained the coldest place in Kashmir.

Additional radars to be installed in the Himalayan region: In order to monitor weather events in the Himalayan region and to issue accurate forecasts, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has planned to install additional radars, under which work has been done to establish Doppler weather radars in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. An official of the ministry told ‘Bhasha’ that two sites have been identified for installation of two Doppler weather radars in Himachal Pradesh for which no objection certificate is being obtained from the state government. He informed that the project of installation of Doppler Weather Radar in Himachal Pradesh is likely to be completed by December 2022.

At the same time, eminent environmentalist and a member of various committees on environment of the Center, Professor CR Babu told news agency “Bhasha” that air pollution has become a threat to human life, especially in Delhi. It is not just because of bursting of crackers on Diwali. Air pollutants are very high in the atmosphere during the cold season. The geographical location of Delhi is such that air pollution increases due to low temperature here. On the question of the solution of air pollution in Delhi, he said- First of all we have to bring to the fore the challenges of the environment and make people aware of its serious dangers. They have to be educated. They have to be told that if we do not save the environment, then humanity will not survive either.