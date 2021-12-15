‘Heera mandi’ set to replace ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Shoot start from February! The set of ‘Hira Mandi’ will be replaced by ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, shooting will start from February!

700 people working

We are recreating the Lahore pre-independence.” Significantly, about 700 people are working on this set and the set is being built day and night. This set will be very big, ranging from brothels to pre-independence Lahore. is to be shown.

May start from February 2022

There are reports that it will take another month to complete the set, the shooting of the project may start from February 2022. There are also frequent discussions about Hiramandi’s starcast and Alia Bhatt’s name came to the fore.

Hiramandi star cast

best movie

It is being said that Alia Bhatt is going to prove to be the best film of her career so far. Alia Bhatt is going to be seen in the lead role.

didn’t work with

Alia Bhatt had not worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali before. Although some time ago a film was announced whose name was Inshallah.

Salman Khan refused to do this film

Alia Bhatt was going to be seen with megastar Salman Khan in this film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was making this film. But for some reason, Salman Khan refused to do the film and the film went into cold storage.