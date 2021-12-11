Heidi Grey Wiki, Age, Videos, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Feet, Pics, Twitter



Actress & Glamour Model Heidi Grey was born on 22 February 1998 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Heidi Grey age 23 years. She completed her graduation in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. In 2016, She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $650k- $800k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Heidi Grey is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Heidi Gray is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 2.6M followers on Instagram. Hedi Grey has over 357K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Who is Heidi Grey?

Actress Heidi Grey was born on 22 February 1998 (age 23 years) in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is well known for TV Series. She has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, she kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, HeidiGrey has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche.

And within a few months, Heidi Gray‘s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increased sharply on social media. She currently has over 2.6M followers on Instagram and 357K followers on Twitter as of November 2021. Hiedi Grey earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Heidi Grey Height, Weight, Fitness

Her attractive slim curvy beautiful body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. Hedi Grey has perfect body shape and skin, slim waistline, shiny hair, gorgeous body & beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She takes great care of her fitness and for this, she does workout, yoga, and exercise regularly, But you also know that a diet plan is very necessary for a fit and strong body. Heidi Grey is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weight is 54 Kg and she has brown hair and blue-colored eyes.

Heidi Grey Net Worth

Heidi Grey earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Hiedi Grey did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $650k- $800k USD annually.

Heidi Grey has big fan followers on Instagram (2.6M Followers), Twitter (357K Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Hedi Grey shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increased sharply.

You can contact Heidi Grey through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: [email protected] But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Heidi Grey Family

Heidi Grey’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Heidi Grey Boyfriend Name: Now let’s talk about her relationship and boyfriend, guys most celebrities try to keep their love life and personal life private. Because when they bring their love life to the public, they often have to be the victims of trolls. As soon as we get any information, we will definitely update this article.

