Heidi Klum ‘in bitter legal clash’ with father Günther over daughter Leni, 17

Heidi Klum is seemingly in a legal battle with her estranged cosmetics government father. Günther Klum, 75, has trademarked 47-year-old Heidi’s daughter Leni’s identify, inflicting potential points with her profession as a mannequin. Günther has additionally trademarked the 17-year-old’s nickname, ‘Mausekatze’ or ‘Mousecat’. (*17*) Fall out: Heidi Klum is seemingly in a legal battle with her estranged cosmetics government father The spat might see Heidi’s father jailed for six months. It is mentioned the pair fell out in 2019, after the America’s Bought Expertise decide remarried, following her divorce from Seal. She wed Tokio Resort guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 31. Günther has plastered varied paperwork on his Instagram web page, and in his most up-to-date put up mocks the prospect of dealing with jail. He captioned a legal doc: ‘Who will ship me the cake with the baked-in file?’ Drama: Günther Klum, 75, has trademarked 47-year-old Heidi’s daughter Leni’s identify, inflicting potential points with her profession as a mannequin It is thought that if the trademarking – which was filed in March – will be confirmed to have been carried out with ‘malicious intent’, he’ll face jail or a hefty €250,000 (£214,808) tremendous. German lawyer Stephan Ruben advised Bild newspaper: ‘Ought to Günther Klum violate the rights of third events he might be threatened with an injunction which, if granted, will price him €250,000 or six months of jail. ‘To this point there is no such thing as a injunction however the legal professionals threatened him with it. That is why he despatched a letter (posted on his Instagram) and wrote “you might be even threatening me with jail time!”‘ Heidi is claimed to be making an attempt to regain the rights to her eldest daughter’s identify. MailOnline has approached her reps for remark. (*17*) Rights: Günther has additionally trademarked the 17-year-old’s nickname, ‘Mausekatze’ or ‘Mousecat’ [Heidi is pictured with Leni in 2017]

Günther advised the Sunday Mirror: ‘I requested the trademark of Leni months in the past. She has her identify from my mom Leni. The rights to the trademark Leni Klum are with me.’

Leni’s organic father is Heidi’s ex Flavio Briatore, however Seal, whom Heidi married in 2005 and divorced in 2014, is her adopted father.

Heidi and Seal had three different kids: Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

Rumors of a rift between the father and daughter first swirled when Günther failed to indicate as much as the mannequin’s wedding ceremony in Capri in August 2019, with insiders claiming there are ‘points’ between Heidi’s father and her new husband.

Gunther steered the supermodel’s profession for many years from her first break in 1992 when she beat 25,000 contestants to win a contest for a $300,000 contract with a New York company, to her peak as one of many highest paid catwalk queens of all time.

However German firm data present the AGT Champions decide has now dissolved her German firm Heidi Klum GMBh, which was initially overseen by Günther and primarily based close to the household residence in Bergisch Gladbach.

A month earlier than her wedding ceremony, the supermodel arrange a brand new agency in Berlin, HK Germany GMBh, with her father nowhere to be discovered on public firm paperwork.

Estranged: Supermodel Heidi is seen with her mother and father Erna and Gunther Klum throughout a becoming session for the Victoria’s Secret 2002 Style Present