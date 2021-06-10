Helen Hunt hits the red carpet at the In the Heights premiere

Helen Hunt was red-carpet able to hit the world premiere of the upcoming musical In the Heights on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old actress was all smiles as she hit the red carpet at the opening evening festivities at the 2021 Tribeca Movie Pageant in New York Metropolis.

She was joined by her co-star from the upcoming Starz collection Blindspotting, Rafael Casal, which can have its world premier at Tribeca on June 11 earlier than debuting on Starz June 13.

Hunt stepped out sporting a low-cut black high underneath a brilliant blue Gucci sport coat with a black checkered sample.

She additionally wore black pants with black platform boots whereas hitting the the red carpet along with her co-star.

The actress accomplished her look with a prolonged necklace and diamond-studded cross earrings for the premiere.

Her co-star Casal hit the red carpet with a plain black t-shirt underneath a gray sport coat with black and white stripes.

The bearded actor additionally stepped out with matching black pants with a brown bracelet for his red carpet look.

Casal accomplished his look with a pair of white sneakers, hitting the premiere simply days earlier than his new collection has its debut.

Casal starred in and co-wrote and co-produced the unique Blindspotting film alongside Daveed Diggs with Carlos Lopez Estrada directing.

The critically-acclaimed adopted a parolee with simply three days left on his sentence whose future and friendship is examined when he witnesses a police taking pictures.

The present was picked up for a TV spin-off which Diggs and Casal additionally wrote, with Casal serving as showrunner and returning to star as Miles.

Hunt signed on to star again in December, portraying Miles’ mom Rainey, described as a lady, ‘who has robust opinions and holds household above all else.’

The present follows Miles’ associate Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones, reprising her function from the film) who’s compelled to maneuver in with Rainey when Miles is incarcerated.

The present, which picks up six months after the occasions of the movie, additionally stars Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron and Candace Nicholas-Lippman.