Helena Bonham Carter, 54, and boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe, 32, enjoy the hot London weather

Helena Bonham Carter took in the wonderful June weather on Wednesday in London as she stepped out along with her toyboy Rye Dag Holmboe.

The Crown star, 54, and her boyfriend, 32, took a stroll in the sunshine earlier than heading to a bistro for a spot of lunch.

They dined al fresco, basking in the warmth in the capital.

Helena wore a brown floral solar gown, with a ruffling at the sleeves and the hem.

She added chunky black sandals to the look and wore classic shades.

Helena stored cool by sweeping her chestnut locks atop her head.

She went make-up free for the outing, however sported a glam pink manicure and pedicure.

She took her beau’s arm as they ambled alongside. He wore a navy shirt and stone slacks, including flip-flops to the look.

The couple stopped to browse an vintage retailer, with Helena seemingly taken by a few of the gadgets.

This comes after Helena gave a uncommon perception into her cut up from ex Tim, 62, six years after they introduced they went their separate methods. The previous couple share daughter Nell, 13.

The Crown actress hinted whereas she was ‘reluctant’ to finish their relationship, she added: ‘Some are elements of divorce are beneficial.’

Throughout the interview with the Guardian in November, Helena additionally opened up about how she met her present associate Rye at a marriage two years in the past.

The movie star admitted it has taken some time for her household to ‘regulate’ and mentioned that issues have been ‘actually superb now’, after initially scuffling with not having her two youngsters, Billy and Nell, round all of the time.

Detailing her expertise, Helena revealed: ‘The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. However then you definitely get to a degree the place you are like, “Oh, I get this week off!” Some elements are very a lot to be beneficial.’

Helena additionally revealed that she believes The Crown’s creator, Peter Morgan, requested her to play Princess Margaret as a result of she was capable of relate to her very public break-up.

Whereas Helena insisted she wasn’t capable of reveal why she and Tim went their separate methods, she did say: ‘I did not depart, put it that manner’.

Since the cut up Helena has been relationship ‘magic’ boyfriend Rye.

Explaining how they met, she mentioned: ‘A very random factor, which each of us almost did not go to, so it was a type of moments that was so probability and ended up figuring out a lot. A extremely blissful accident, and it is an incredible factor.’