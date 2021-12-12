helicopter crash brigadier ls lidder daughter aashna lidder faces social media trolls

Aashna Liddar had tweeted about the statement given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and asked her to fix the unrest in her state.

The last rites of the late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who lost his life in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on 8 December, were performed on 10 December at Berar Square, Delhi Cantt. During this, his 16-year-old daughter Aashna Lidder bid farewell to her father with moist eyes. People’s eyes also filled with tears after seeing Aashna Liddar clinging to her father’s mortal remains. But some emotionless social media trolls started trolling Aashna Lidder for her old tweet about Yogi Adityanath. After which the brave daughter of Brigadier Liddar deactivated her Twitter account.

In fact, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police before going to the spot after farmers were crushed by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri. He was kept in a guest house in Sitapur. During this, Priyanka Gandhi was seen sweeping the guesthouse. After which the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, while commenting on this, said that the public wants to make him worthy.

Just coz of having different political view and speaking for @priyankagandhi in past,#AashnaLidder daughter of Shaheed Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who got killed in Kunnur helicopter crash has been targeted by RW bhakts to the level that she has deactivated her profile. pic.twitter.com/EgjKdEU7bR — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) December 10, 2021

Aashna Lidder tweeted about the same statement given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to correct the unrest in her state. Ashana Lidder wrote in tweeting that when she woke up, she saw Yogi Adityanath ignoring the opposition. I have understood This is politics. But this is very bad and it is not fair to say that she is left only to sweep the floor. I mean, wow, I really don’t have the guts but haven’t stopped talking air, Yogi Adityanath, first fix the unrest in UP.

We live in two Indias, One where 17yo brave Aashna Lidder D/o Brigadier Lidder is forced to delete her Twitter account, termed Anti National by BJP trolls for her Anti-BJP views. Another, where such trolls are called Nationalists by the ruling regimen.pic.twitter.com/JfcPSguRtE — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 10, 2021

Due to this tweet, social media trolls started targeting him. Because of which Aashna Lidder had to deactivate her Twitter account. However, later many people tweeted in support of Aashna. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that she is just 17 years old, sad but strong, she has just performed the last rites of her father, who was an army officer, trolled her for her views. Going on, they want to moderate his consciousness and heal him. But he had to delete his account. And how low will you go?

On the other hand, Indian Youth Congress President BV Srinivas tweeted and wrote that we two live in India. Where Brigadier Lidder’s brave daughter Aashna Lidder is forced to delete her Twitter account and is branded anti-national by BJP trolls for having anti-BJP views. At the same time trolls are called patriots by the ruling people.