Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh fought with the death for 7 days, 14th jawan was martyred in the accident

Thirteen of the 14 people aboard the chopper that crashed on December 8 in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu lost their lives. In which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other jawans were involved. At the same time, Group Captain Varun Singh, who was in the helicopter, was undergoing treatment since the accident. Let us inform that Varun Singh died on the morning of 15 December.

Regarding this, the Indian Air Force has given official information that the Indian Air Force is deeply saddened while informing about the death of Bahadur Group Captain Varun Singh. He died this morning. The Indian Air Force expresses its deepest condolences on his demise and stands firmly with his bereaved family.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences on the death of Varun Singh. He wrote in the tweet, “His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in his tweet, “Extremely saddened to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was grievously injured in the helicopter crash in Coonoor. May God rest his soul and give strength to his family. I express my deepest condolences.”

Group Captain Varun Singh, a resident of Khorma Kanholi village in Deoria, UP, was undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Bangalore. Varun has been a batchmate of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. He was born in Delhi. 42-year-old Captain Varun Singh’s father Krishna Pratap Singh had retired from the rank of colonel in the army. Varun’s younger brother Tanuj Singh is in the Navy in Mumbai.