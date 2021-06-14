‘Hell, NO!’: London’s transparent Sky Pool is giving nightmares to people online

As summer season is right here, residents in southwest London have been seen chilling in one of the crucial scary method — swimming inside a pool hanging between two high-rise constructing. And right here is extra – the pool is transparent! Now, a video of people having fun with within the pool is going viral, however there aren’t sufficient courageous takers.

Suspended 35m within the air, the brand new attraction known as Sky Pool has captured consideration of all throughout London and much past, leaving many feeling dizzy online. Dubbed as “the world’s first floating pool” by London’s most enjoyable residential developments, it is nonetheless, not open to all.

The crystal clear, 25-metre-long pool which is suspended within the air is solely for the posh growth’s residents and their friends, the Embassy Gardens mentioned of their web site. “Dive in and there’s nothing however readability between you and the world beneath. There’s no different pool on this planet just like the Sky Pool,” the event marketed on their web site. The hire for high-end growth begins at about whopping £1,800 and go upto £6,500 per 30 days, BBC reported.

A drone footage of the pool is going viral with over 9 million views.

The transparent pool certainly created an enormous buzz online, nonetheless, most people have been afraid to strive it. Whereas some mentioned not sufficient cash can persuade them to take a dip there, others got here up with hilarious and sarcastic reactions to it.


