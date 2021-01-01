Hello Charlie

The cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film ‘Kaidi Band’. The film was completely rejected by the audience. Now, after almost 4 years, Aadhaar will return to films through ‘Ek Bar Fir’. Along with Aadhar Jain, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Darshan Jariwala, but it is difficult to say how much the film will make you laugh.

Story: The story of the film is about Chirag Rastogi alias Charlie (Aadhar Jain) who came to Mumbai from Indore without any plan to succeed. He wants to pay his dying father. To make quick money, Charlie takes on a job in which he has to transport gorillas from Mumbai to Diu. Now Charlie is getting paid for it, but in a gorilla dress is a fugitive businessman Makwana (Jackie Shroff) who wants to flee the country by defrauding several banks. The bizarre situation of the film comes when Makwana in the gorilla’s dress as well as the real gorilla of the circus in the story enters. You have to watch the movie to see what happens next and whether Makwana is able to escape.

Review: Charlie and Makwana’s long journey from Mumbai to Diu starts in a truck, so you get more interested in the film. On this trip, Charlie talks a lot to Makwana, who becomes a gorilla, and Jackie Shroff dances a lot in response. Many new characters have been added to this journey who started forcibly stretching the story and from here the film started getting heavier. You know which way the movie goes, but every time the director turns the story upside down. Perhaps the director has forgotten that to make a good comedy film one must first have good writing and comic timing. For example, the story of films like Dhamal, Golmaal, No Entry was not very special but I liked it because of the tight script and comedy timing. There is no such chemistry between Aadhar Jain and Jackie Shroff in the film. Aadhar Jain needs to work harder on his acting than Jackie Shroff. Despite his good looks, he always reminds me only of Ranbir Kapoor. His voice, his feelings are like his cousin Ranbir but he can’t behave like Ranbir. She is good at her little character. Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Siddhant Kapoor and Shloka Pandit had nothing special to do. So once again Aadhar Jain will disappoint the audience.

Why watch: Just to see if anything happens on the weekends.