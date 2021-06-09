Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more in June 2021

Sarfraj is in any other case acknowledged inside the Indian Free Fire neighborhood by his YouTube channel, Serving to Gamer. The participant is acknowledged for his informative motion pictures centered throughout the game.

At stage to, he boasts higher than 6.45 million subscribers and 388 million views in full. This text seems at Serving to Gamer’s in-sport stats and different vital elements.

Serving to Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Serving to Gamer has contested in 6800 squad video video games and has outperformed his foes in 1128, ensuing in a win price of 16.58%. Throughout the method, he has eradicated 15322 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.70. Additionally, he has 4319 headshots with a ratio of 28.19%.

The streamer has obtained 186 of the 2880 duo suits, which comes right down to a win share of 6.45%. With 5477 kills and 1265 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03 and a headshot price of 23.10%.

The negate materials creator has carried out 2757 solo suits and remained unbeaten in 170 of these, approximating a win price of 6.16%. He has 4717 frags and secured 1195 headshots at a K/D ratio of 11.82 with a headshot share of 25.33.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has one Booyah in 11 ranked squad suits, equating to a win share of 9.09%. He has registered 11 kills, and 5 of these have been headshots. This provides as much as a K/D ratio of 1.10 and a headshot share of 45.45%.

Sarfraj has featured in eight duo suits and has eradicated 12 foes in them for a K/D ratio of 1.50. Moreover, he has bagged six headshots, exactly with a 50% headshot price.

The accumulate big identify has carried out 32 solo video video games and is however to win a match however has 49 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.53. Eight of the kills have been with headshots, altering to a headshot ratio of 16.33%.

Veil: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to swap because the negate materials creator continues to play more video video games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Serving to Gamer channel began assist in April 2018 and later switched to atmosphere up negate materials round Free Fire a variety of 300 and sixty 5 days later. Since then, he has uploaded 687 motion pictures.

Avid gamers can click on proper right here to seek advice from his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Right here is the hyperlink to his Instagram cope with: Click on proper right here

