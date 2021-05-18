Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Sarfraj, popularly often often called Helping Gamer, is one in all India’s most neatly-known Free Hearth assert materials creators.

This textual content takes a uncover at his in-sport stats and different information.

Helping Gamer’s Free Hearth ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Hearth ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has performed 6780 squad matches and has gained on 1126 instances, making his protect fee 16.60%. With 15312 kills in these matches, he has a Good ample/D ratio of two.71.

The YouTuber has 186 Booyahs in 2878 duo video games, translating to a protect fee of 6.46%. He racked up 5475 kills at a Good ample/D ratio of two.03 on this mode.

Helping Gamer has additionally performed 2724 solo matches and has triumphed in 169 of them, declaring a protect fee of 6.16%. He has 4675 frags in these matches, with a Good ample/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Sarfraj has performed 3 squad video games within the newest season however is but to correct a protect. He has 3 kills to his title on this mode.

The assert materials creator additionally performed 6 ranked duo video games however is but to correct victory. He has 10 kills in these matches, with a Good ample/D ratio of 1.67.

Sarfraj has performed one ranked solo sport and has 13 kills to his title, with a Good ample/D ratio of 13.0.

Explain: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to swap because the assert materials creator continues to play more video games in Free Hearth.

Earnings

As per Social Blade, Helping Gamer’s monthly earnings are within the fluctuate of $6.2k to $99.6k. In the meantime, his yearly earnings from YouTube is spherical $74.7k to $1.2 million.

Helping Gamer’s YouTube channel

Sarfraj launched his foremost YouTube channel, Helping Gamer, in April 2018. He has over 650 motion pictures on the channel, with 250k subscribers and 24.905 million views garnered within the last 30 days itself.

Helping Gamer’s subscriber and jam rely

His channel within the interim boasts a subscriber rely of 6.05 million, which areas him at 296th impact within the nation through YouTube subscribers. His total see rely is larger than 361 million.

Readers can click on right here to debate alongside along with his foremost YouTube channel.

