Helping Ukraine refugees: Non profit provides emergency water access for those in need



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A water engineering nonprofit has sent a team to Ukraine’s border and neighboring countries to assess the safe water, sanitation and hygiene needs of thousands of displaced refugees.

Rapid responders to the water mission, who are working with other humanitarian agencies in the region, are in the process of determining where the largest refugee population is. Once this has been determined, they can tap into any safe water resources or see if any safe water resources exist, to determine how emergency safe water can be provided where they are most needed.

Helping Ukrainian refugees: Thousands of nonprofits deliver hot meals to needy people

How to help the people of Ukraine: 3 ideas to give

“Once it’s clear what role we’re going to play, then we’re going to send all the staff we need to carry out our response,” John Pace, senior director of the Water Mission’s Global Partnership, told Gadget Clock.

Since 2001, the nonprofit has been implementing safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions for developing countries and disaster areas. To date, they have helped more than 7 million people in 57 countries.

One of the biggest areas of need during the current crisis, Page estimates, would be right at the Ukrainian border, where there is a build-up of refugees trying to flee to neighboring countries by car, bus and on foot.

In fact, the U.S. embassy in Kiev tweeted on Monday that some waiting times at the Ukrainian border are close to 50 hours.

During any crisis, George Green, CEO of the Water Mission, said, “The need for urgent safe water access is critical to survival.”

For example, Green Fox told the News that “you can quickly go into a situation where trying to get water out of a well-drained water source and soil like shallow wells or even people drinking water directly from the river and the surrounding area … is highly polluted.” Human waste. ”

This can lead to waterborne illness and the worst case scenario is when “cholera outbreaks occur,” he said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cholera is “a diarrhea-caused illness caused by an intestinal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria.”

The CDC explains that swallowing food or water contaminated with bacteria can make people sick.