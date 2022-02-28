Helping Ukrainian refugees: Nonprofit delivering thousands of hot meals to people in need



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A non-profit organization is serving hot meals to thousands of Ukrainians stranded in Ukraine or fleeing to neighboring countries.

Churches in Ukraine and Russia are providing relief to the bereaved

For more than a decade, World Central Kitchen has provided food for needy communities in the face of humanitarian, climate and community crises.

When the conflict broke out in Ukraine, Nat Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, told Gadget Clock that the company ran and hit the ground.

“We saw families fleeing across the border into Poland and other countries,” he said. “And immediately we activated our team.”

On Friday, the nonprofit, which has teamed up with local chefs and restaurants, began serving hot meals at 24-hour pedestrian border crossings in southern Poland. Since then, they have sent teams to several refugee shelters and other border crossings in Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

Mook said the first step was to get his team to the ground as soon as possible, including himself.

“We have food that is served all day and all night,” he said.

According to Mook, they have already delivered several thousand meals, including expecting another 25,000 to be delivered on Tuesday.

“We are moving forward as soon as possible to get as much food as possible to those in need,” he said.

Mook admits it has already been a pretty tough journey.

“We are talking to a lot of Ukrainians and others who are fleeing Ukraine, and they have been traveling for a few days,” he said.

How to help the people of Ukraine: 3 ideas to give

Mook said his team met a Ukrainian woman who walked 40 miles to the Polish border and then waited another 12 hours to cross the border.

In another instance, a young woman from Kiev walked two days to the Ukrainian border without a single hot meal.

“I think everyone we’ve met has been shocked, “said Mook.” I don’t think anyone really wants to speed it up or literally run away from their home, sometimes their family. And friends. ”

The non-profit organization is also working with restaurants in two Ukrainian cities, Odessa and Lviv, to feed those who have not fled.

“We’re here to cover as many gaps as possible,” he added. “The most important thing is to appeal to the people who really need them right now.”