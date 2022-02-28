World

Helping Ukrainian refugees: Nonprofit delivering thousands of hot meals to people in need

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Helping Ukrainian refugees: Nonprofit delivering thousands of hot meals to people in need
Written by admin
Helping Ukrainian refugees: Nonprofit delivering thousands of hot meals to people in need

Helping Ukrainian refugees: Nonprofit delivering thousands of hot meals to people in need

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A non-profit organization is serving hot meals to thousands of Ukrainians stranded in Ukraine or fleeing to neighboring countries.

Churches in Ukraine and Russia are providing relief to the bereaved

For more than a decade, World Central Kitchen has provided food for needy communities in the face of humanitarian, climate and community crises.

When the conflict broke out in Ukraine, Nat Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, told Gadget Clock that the company ran and hit the ground.

“We saw families fleeing across the border into Poland and other countries,” he said. “And immediately we activated our team.”

World Central Kitchen serves hot meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homeland.

World Central Kitchen serves hot meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homeland.
(World Central Kitchen)

On Friday, the nonprofit, which has teamed up with local chefs and restaurants, began serving hot meals at 24-hour pedestrian border crossings in southern Poland. Since then, they have sent teams to several refugee shelters and other border crossings in Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

On Friday, nonprofit South Poland began serving hot meals at 24-hour pedestrian border crossings.

On Friday, nonprofit South Poland began serving hot meals at 24-hour pedestrian border crossings.
(World Central Kitchen)

Mook said the first step was to get his team to the ground as soon as possible, including himself.

“We have food that is served all day and all night,” he said.

According to Mook, they have already delivered several thousand meals, including expecting another 25,000 to be delivered on Tuesday.

World Central Kitchen says it has already delivered several thousand meals and another 25,000 are expected to be delivered on Tuesday.

World Central Kitchen says it has already delivered several thousand meals and another 25,000 are expected to be delivered on Tuesday.
(World Central Kitchen)

READ Also  Steve Bellone to tap NYPD's Rodney Harrison as next Suffolk County police commissioner

“We are moving forward as soon as possible to get as much food as possible to those in need,” he said.

Mook admits it has already been a pretty tough journey.

“We are talking to a lot of Ukrainians and others who are fleeing Ukraine, and they have been traveling for a few days,” he said.

How to help the people of Ukraine: 3 ideas to give

Mook said his team met a Ukrainian woman who walked 40 miles to the Polish border and then waited another 12 hours to cross the border.

In another instance, a young woman from Kiev walked two days to the Ukrainian border without a single hot meal.

The non-profit organization is also working with restaurants in two Ukrainian cities, Odessa and Lviv, to feed those who have not fled.

The non-profit organization is also working with restaurants in two Ukrainian cities, Odessa and Lviv, to feed those who have not fled.
(World Central Kitchen)

I think everyone we’ve met has been shocked, “said Mook.” I don’t think anyone really wants to speed it up or literally run away from their home, sometimes their family. And friends. ”

The non-profit organization is also working with restaurants in two Ukrainian cities, Odessa and Lviv, to feed those who have not fled.

For more than a decade, World Central Kitchen has provided food for needy communities in the face of humanitarian, climate and community crises.

For more than a decade, World Central Kitchen has provided food for needy communities in the face of humanitarian, climate and community crises.
(World Central Kitchen)

“We’re here to cover as many gaps as possible,” he added. “The most important thing is to appeal to the people who really need them right now.”

#Helping #Ukrainian #refugees #Nonprofit #delivering #thousands #hot #meals #people

READ Also  Cuba Crushes Dissent Ahead of Protest
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment