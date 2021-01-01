Helpline: Helpline to relieve exam stress
Don’t ignore the problem
There is a lot of pressure on the examinees during the exam. There is a lot of pressure on students to complete the course and get more marks. Many times parents are pressured to get more marks. Because, not all students have the same patience, as a result, patience is broken. These include a variety of problems, especially test fever, stress and anxiety, complaints of headaches or migraines, lack of sleep, loss of appetite, irritability and eye and stomach problems. It also happens that parents start taking these issues as an excuse for the child. Maybe some students do this on purpose, but parents should not ignore them if this problem actually arises.
The Maharashtra Board of Education has issued helpline numbers to the candidates to solve every problem from the syllabus to the exam stress. According to the board, candidates can find a solution by calling this number from morning to night. Candidates can also contact the helpline number 9321550286 directly or find a solution by mail to [email protected]
Helpline No: 9922453235, 9850246389, 9763667416, 9422053391, 9890144185, 9822713995, 9960760114, 9890054518, 9923688191, 9766666094
Quote
Parents should pay attention to their children during exams. You should talk to them regularly. Based on experience and discretion, children should try to explain the importance or success or failure of the exam. If this does not work, seek help from a counselor or helpline.
Mahendra Baisane, Former Member, Board of Education Counseling, Maharashtra
