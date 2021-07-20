People

Hema Malini Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Hema Malini Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Hema Malini Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Hema Malini Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend

Hema Malini One of the charismatic actresses who has fascinated millions of people for decades. Hema Malini It’s really an Indian movie dream girl. She is a brilliant dancer and an elegant actress. She made her Bollywood debut in 1968 in Sapno Casaudagar, opposite Raj Kapoor.Mother, actress, social activist, politician Hema Malini Not only that.She has also been awarded Padmashuri In 2000.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Hema Malini Chakra Valti
nickname Dream girl
Known name Hema Malini
Birthday October 16, 1948
Year 1973 (as of 2021)
place of origin India, Madras Presidency, Tiruchirappalli District, Jeeyapuram
Birthplace Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actress, politician
Marriage status marriage
Boyfriend / Affair Gee Tendra, actor (1970s)
Damendra, actor (mid-1970-present)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Libra
Eating habits vegetarian

Hemamarini was the third child of her family born in Madras. Her mother was a film producer. She left her study 12 days later to begin her acting career. She started her career as a Tamil film dancer in 1961. Her first movie, Sapnoka saudagar, didn’t work at the box office. But still she remained the best-paying actress of her time until four years.

Hema Malini has worked with Damendra in about 35 films. While filming the film, Sholay Dharmendra fell into Hema Malini, bribed the Spotboy, turned off the lights frequently, and had the opportunity to reshoot with her.

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Andhra Mahila Sabha Delhi Tamil Education Association Sr.Sec.
New Delhi school
College / university Not applicable
Educational background 12th dropout
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name VSR Chakra Valti
Mother’s name Jayarakshmi Chakravarti
Brother’s name RK Chakra Valti
RJ Chakra Valti
Sister name none
Spouse / husband’s name Damendra, actor
Child (child) name Daughter- Esha Deol, Ahana de Ol
Vijayta Deol (stepdaughter), Ajeeta Deol
(Step daughter)
Sons-Sunny Deol (step-son), Bobby Deol
(stepchild)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Nominated for Best Actress in 11 and won in 1972
Received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000
In 2000, he was awarded the Padmashri Medal by the Government of India.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 101 Chlore
Monthly salary / income Rs.5-7 chlores per film
Home address 43, Shakunt Plot No.17, Jaihind Society, 12th
Road, JVPD Juhu, Mumbai Upnagar, Teh.-
Andheri, Dist.-Mumbai, Pin-400049
car Audi Q5
Mercedes Benz M Class
MG Hector
favorite:-

Favorite food Rasam rice, green tea, tofu
Favorite actor Damendra, Shah Rukh Khan
Favorite actress Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby Dance, drive, do yoga
Favorite subject history
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
Meters – 1.68 m
Centimeter – 168 cm
weight Kilogram – 57 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34
Waist size – 33 inches
Hip size – 35 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-33-35

