Hema Malini Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Hema Malini One of the charismatic actresses who has fascinated millions of people for decades. Hema Malini It’s really an Indian movie dream girl. She is a brilliant dancer and an elegant actress. She made her Bollywood debut in 1968 in Sapno Casaudagar, opposite Raj Kapoor.Mother, actress, social activist, politician Hema Malini Not only that.She has also been awarded Padmashuri In 2000.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Hema Malini Chakra Valti
|nickname
|Dream girl
|Known name
|Hema Malini
|Birthday
|October 16, 1948
|Year
|1973 (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|India, Madras Presidency, Tiruchirappalli District, Jeeyapuram
|Birthplace
|Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actress, politician
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Gee Tendra, actor (1970s)
Damendra, actor (mid-1970-present)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Libra
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Hemamarini was the third child of her family born in Madras. Her mother was a film producer. She left her study 12 days later to begin her acting career. She started her career as a Tamil film dancer in 1961. Her first movie, Sapnoka saudagar, didn’t work at the box office. But still she remained the best-paying actress of her time until four years.
Hema Malini has worked with Damendra in about 35 films. While filming the film, Sholay Dharmendra fell into Hema Malini, bribed the Spotboy, turned off the lights frequently, and had the opportunity to reshoot with her.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Andhra Mahila Sabha Delhi Tamil Education Association Sr.Sec.
New Delhi school
|College / university
|Not applicable
|Educational background
|12th dropout
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|VSR Chakra Valti
|Mother’s name
|Jayarakshmi Chakravarti
|Brother’s name
|RK Chakra Valti
RJ Chakra Valti
|Sister name
|none
|Spouse / husband’s name
|Damendra, actor
|Child (child) name
|Daughter- Esha Deol, Ahana de Ol
Vijayta Deol (stepdaughter), Ajeeta Deol
(Step daughter)
Sons-Sunny Deol (step-son), Bobby Deol
(stepchild)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Nominated for Best Actress in 11 and won in 1972
|Received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000
|In 2000, he was awarded the Padmashri Medal by the Government of India.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Rs. 101 Chlore
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs.5-7 chlores per film
|Home address
|43, Shakunt Plot No.17, Jaihind Society, 12th
Road, JVPD Juhu, Mumbai Upnagar, Teh.-
Andheri, Dist.-Mumbai, Pin-400049
|car
|Audi Q5
|Mercedes Benz M Class
|MG Hector
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Rasam rice, green tea, tofu
|Favorite actor
|Damendra, Shah Rukh Khan
|Favorite actress
|Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai
|Favorite color
|white
|Favorite hobby
|Dance, drive, do yoga
|Favorite subject
|history
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
|Meters – 1.68 m
|Centimeter – 168 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 57 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 33 inches
|Hip size – 35 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-33-35
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.