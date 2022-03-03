Hema Malini and Mithun Chakraborty recreated a funny scene from the film Sholay on the sets of Hunarbaaz, watch video

Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini will soon be seen as a guest in Colors TV’s show Hunarbaaz. The promo of the upcoming episode is out, in which Hema Malini and Mithun Chakraborty will be seen acting together. Both are repeating the famous scene of Sholay, where Basanti and Veeru meet each other for the first time.

Dhanno was also brought on stage to make the scene more fun. Mithun was seen playing the role of Dharmendra. During this, Hema is wearing a pink silk sari. In which she is looking very beautiful. This act of both is going to be very funny. Sharing this promo, Colors TV wrote, “This weekend the entertainment will be double the dose, because Hema Malini – The Dream Girl is on the stage.”

Let us tell you that Hunarbaaz is currently a very popular reality show of Colors. In which participants from all over the world come to show their skills. Comedian Bharti and her husband Harsh Lambachia are hosting the show. The judges of the show are Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

Let us tell you that Mithun and Hema Malini have done many films together. The pair of both have been one of the famous couples of Bollywood in the 80s. Along with this, today the name of both is also associated with politics. While today both are seen acting together in the show, there was a time when the two got into an argument during the shooting of the film.

In the year 1988, both were shooting for Gaali Ka Badshah. The film also had many bold scenes. Mithun was more famous at that time than Hema Malini. According to media reports, Mithun had asked the director of the film to remove some scenes from Hema Malini.

When Hema Malini came to know about this, she was very angry. He shouted to Mithun and the director and asked that when such intimate scenes were not to be kept in the film, then why were they filmed?