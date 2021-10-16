Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy shared their experience on how they prepared for Amitabh Bachchan hosted show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Bollywood’s finest actress and BJP MP Hema Malini along with director Ramesh Sippy arrived on Friday in ‘Shaandaar Friday’, the celebrity special episode of the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Both Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy were nervous about the Sholay special episode and they had also prepared fiercely. But Hema Malini says that out of all the preparations she made, she was not asked anything.

Sony TV released a promo related to the show in which Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy are seen talking about their preparations. Ramesh Sippy asks Hema Malini how was her experience on the show? In response, Hema Malini said, ‘At first we were very nervous, neither of us. Were very nervous.’

Ramesh Sippy further said, ‘Absolutely. We thought that the respect of so many years would be gone in a couple of hours but it did not happen. Hearing this, Hema Malini said, ‘I don’t know how much I started studying. I saw it by looking on google…. Thought that I do not know what will come… anything will come. But whatever we prepared for, nothing came of it. This is a very good program. Very intelligent program.

Ramesh Sippy praised the program saying that the show not only develops the mind but is also entertaining. During the show, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan recreated many dialogues from the film Sholay. Amitabh asked Hema Malini, ‘What is your name Basanti?’ In response, Hema Malini said, ‘Saala nautanki, when dekho drama does.’

Dharmendra joined the show via video call. Hema Malini also said Dharmendra’s famous dialogue in the film Sholay, ‘Basanti, don’t dance in front of these dogs.’ Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini together recreated the superhit scene of ‘Jai-Veeru’ from Sholay, which is being liked by the audience.