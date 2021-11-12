Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar broke up because of this Bollywood superstar, not Dharmendra or Jitendra

There was a breakup between Bollywood actress Hema Malini and actor Sanjeev Kumar, but the reason was not Dharmendra or Jitendra but Bollywood superstars.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sanjeev Kumar had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Apart from his acting, Sanjeev Kumar, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Hum Hindustani’, was also in a lot of discussion about his affair. His name was associated from Sulakshana Pandit to Hema Malini. Sanjeev Kumar even proposed actress Hema Malini, but due to a famous Bollywood actor, there was a rift between them. Not only this, both of them even had a breakup.

This thing related to Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar was disclosed by Hanif Zaveri, the author who wrote their autobiography. Hanif Zaveri has also mentioned the incident in the autobiography of the actor. The surprising thing is that the reason for the breakup of Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar was not Dharmendra or Jitendra but Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna.

According to Sanjeev Kumar’s autobiography, Hema Malini had gone to the premiere of a Hollywood film with Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna without Sanjeev Kumar’s permission without informing him. Sanjeev Kumar was very angry with this move of the actress and distance started coming between the two as well.

After the breakup with Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar decided to never marry. After Hema Malini, Sulakshana Pandit also wanted to marry Sanjeev Kumar, but the actor did not agree. On the other hand, Hanif Jafri had told in his interview that Hema Malini had tried to handle the matter, but she did not recover.

Hanif Zaveri had said in the interview, “Hema ji also explained the reason for convincing Sanjeev Kumar and going to the premiere with Rajesh Khanna, but Sanjeev was completely adamant on his decision. All these things are also mentioned in the book. Apart from this, in one of her interviews, Hema Malini had expressed the reason for not marrying Sanjeev Kumar and said that she always wanted a ‘sacrificing wife’.