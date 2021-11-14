Hema Malini Denied To Work In Satyam Shivam Sundaram Offered By Raj Kapoor Know The Reason Inside

Hema Malini had told in an interview that Raj Kapoor had offered her the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, but the actress refused it.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Hema Malini made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Sapno Ke Saudagar’ and the film was directed by Raj Kapoor himself. Hema Malini also got the name of ‘Dream Girl’ after ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’. After this film, Raj Kapoor also wanted to cast her in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, but the actress refused to work in it, as well as Raj Kapoor had also said that you cannot do what I want. Will get

This disclosure related to Raj Kapoor and the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ was made by Hema Malini herself in her interview. Talking about this, Hema Malini said, “Raj Sahab had come to me with an offer for the film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. We talked about this film many times, but he himself later said, ‘You are not capable of doing what I want.’

Talking about Raj Kapoor, Hema Malini further said, “He sincerely wanted me to do this film, but later I had to refuse him.” According to the report, Hema Malini was being given a bold part in the film, but after her refusal, the role went to Zeenat Aman and she completed the film with Shashi Kapoor.

Talking about this, Hema Malini further said, “Obviously he knew my image. But even after that he offered me the role, because he expected me to say ‘yes’. Shashi and my pair would also look great in the film, but I couldn’t do that at all.”

Referring to Zeenat Aman in the interview, Hema Malini had said, “Later in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Zeenat played her character very well. Bold, yes and it was a film done in the 70’s but even after that he played his role very beautifully. Till date no one has played the same role as Zeenat did in it.