Hema Malini Dharmendra daughter Esha Deol Owner T10 Cricket League Says I love Yuvraj Singh spirit and energy

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol had said before the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, ‘I consider Sachin Tendulkar as the God of cricket. I have no words to describe his greatness.’

Esha Deol, daughter of Bollywood’s Dreamgirl Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has also been the owner of a T10 cricket league team. However, it was not confirmed by him, but by Harbhajan Singh’s wife and actress Geeta Basra.

Not only this, Esha Deol considers Sachin Tendulkar to be the God of cricket, but because of two things, she likes Yuvraj Singh very much. He said this while talking to a newspaper. This is from 28 May 2016. On that day the first season of Box Cricket League-Punjab was started.

The Ambarsariye Hawks, Jalandhariye Panthers, Ludhianvi Tigers, Chandigarhiye Yankees and Royal Patialvi took part in that tournament.

Earlier in July 2015, Jalandhari Panthers owner Geeta Basra had told that Isha Box is part of Cricket League Punjab. Geeta had also said, ‘Yes, I am the owner of Jalandhar team in Box Cricket League Punjab. Jalandhar has always been close to my heart, as my family is from there. I am very happy to be associated with them and look forward to an amazing time.’

Esha Deol, who was a Roadies judge, had said in a conversation with ‘Times of India’ before the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ‘I consider Sachin Tendulkar as the God of cricket. I have no words to describe his greatness.’

Then while praising Yuvraj Singh, Isha had said, ‘But I enjoy watching Yuvraj Singh play. He is a solid Jatt. His ability to hit sixes is amazing. He has a huge sportsmanship. He is always full of energy.

Yuvraj Singh was a major contributor to Team India’s 2011 World Cup win. He was also adjudged Player of the Tournament. Not only this, he also vomited blood during the World Cup, but he continued to play the tournament without caring about his life.

During the match against West Indies in World Cup 2011, he scored 113 runs in 123 balls with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes. During that innings, blood started coming out of Yuvraj’s mouth. He had also vomited blood on the field once or twice. In fact, he had cancer. However, neither the team management nor they were aware of this. Despite this, Yuvraj played the tournament and made India world victorious.