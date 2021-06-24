Hema Malini Dharmendra Love Affair Actress Reveals Once Dharmendra Asks Her If She Love Him – Do You Love Me? During the shooting, when Dharmendra suddenly asked a question to Hema Malini, Dream Girl gave the answer like this

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. Along with reel life, both of them have left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people in real life as well. Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story is also no less than a film story. While Dharmendra lost his heart on seeing Hema Malini on one hand, the actress also started liking him. Once Dharmendra suddenly asked Hema Malini in the middle of the shooting whether she loved him?

This thing related to Dharmendra was mentioned by Hema Malini in her biography ‘Beyond the Dreamgirl’. Hema Malini had told in the biography that she had tried hard to get away from Dharmendra, but she could not do so. On the other hand Dharmendra too suddenly sat questioning him.

Sharing this anecdote in the book, Hema Malini said, “I loved him and I can’t hold back that he was a charming person. I tried hard to distance myself from them, but I failed to do so. There was something inherently good about him.”

Talking about this, Hema Malini further said, “One day we were shooting and then suddenly he asked me if I love him. I was ashamed, so I indirectly replied, “I will only marry the one I love.”

Let us tell you that Hema Malini’s family was strictly against her and Dharmendra’s relationship. The family of the actress wanted her to get married to Bollywood actor Jitendra. Both were also about to tie the knot in Chennai, but Dharmendra reached there with Jitendra’s girlfriend Shobha Sippy.

Hema Malini’s father was furious after seeing Dharmendra at his house. He grabbed the actor’s hand and threw him out of the house, as well as said, “Why don’t you walk away from my daughter’s life?”





