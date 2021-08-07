Hema Malini Dharmendra Love Story Actress Revealed She Called Him And Said You Have To Marry Me Now

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini and actor Dharmendra have won the hearts of people with their pairing on screen as well as in real life. Dharmendra and Hema Malini met during the shooting of the film and while working together, both of them also started liking each other. There was a time when Hema Malini had made up her mind that she would not marry Dharmendra. But after a few years, that moment also came in the life of the actress when she herself called Dharmendra and said that you have to marry me now.

This thing related to Dharmendra was revealed by Hema Malini herself on Simi Garewal’s chat show. Actually, actress Simi Garewal asked Hema Malini whether she had to face opposition from the family due to her relationship with Dharmendra?

Responding to this question, Hema Malini said, “Obviously no parent would want me to marry like this. But it was difficult for me to decide other things as well. I was closer to him, we were with each other for a long time. Suddenly thinking of marrying another, I don’t think it was even right.”

Hema Malini further said about this, “So I called him one day and said that you have to marry me now. From there he said, “Okay, I’ll marry you.” So these were the things that happened to us. It is also said about Hema Malini and Dharmendra that they had accepted Islam to get married.

Hema Malini had told in her biography that once during the shooting, Dharmendra suddenly asked her whether she loved him? Hema Malini had told about this in the book, “I was ashamed after hearing these words of Dharma ji. Then I said, ‘I will marry the one I love.

Let us tell you that in the interview given to Simi Garewal, Hema Malini had told that she used to think many times that if she had to get married, she would marry someone like Dharmendra, but would not tie the knot with him at all.





