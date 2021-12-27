Hema Malini Dharmendra Marriage Actress Revealed About Regrets Expectations Did Not Fulfill After Marrying He Man

Hema Malini had told in her interview that even after marriage with Dharmendra, some of her wishes could not be fulfilled.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini actor Dharmendra’s pair is one of the favorite pairs of Hindi cinema. Both of them rocked the reel life with their style, as well as in real life also they have won the hearts of people with their pairing. The two tied the knot in the year 1980 and also have two daughters, named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Although the married life of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is perfect, but there were some wishes of the actress which could not be fulfilled even after marriage.

Hema Malini disclosed this in an interview given to the National Herald in the year 2018. Talking about this, Hema Malini had said, “Maybe I had expected more with my husband. I thought we would spend most of the time together. When we tied the knot, I thought we would arrive at an arrangement that would suit both of us.”

Talking about her married life with Dharmendra, Hema Malini had further said, “But nothing like this happened. Still okay, I accepted the situation. I have my daughters. He also had some problems which he had to solve. As a human being, I am bound by regrets, but he loves me madly.”

Talking about Dharmendra, Hema Malini further said, “Whenever I think about his feelings, I think everything happened for the best. Even his physical absence is not felt.” Let us tell you that actress Hema Malini went against her family and married Dharmendra.

Sharing anecdotes related to marriage with Dharmendra, Hema Malini told in Simi Garewal’s show that she suddenly called the actor one day. The actress had asked He-Man over the phone if he could marry her. Dharmendra also answered yes to his question.