Hema Malini Dharmenra Love Affair Actress Revealed Reason Behind Her Successful Marriage With He Man

Hema Malini told in her interview that her marriage with Dharmendra was an important event in her life. Along with this also told him the best things.

The pair of Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini has created a lot in Hindi cinema. Along with reel, both of them have left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with their style in real life as well. The pair of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is still a favorite of the people. Both tied the knot in the year 1980. Although they were married in strange circumstances, but even today both are with each other. Hema Malini herself told her marriage with Dharmendra as an important event of life, as well as revealed the secret of successful marriage.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Hema Malini spoke about the best things about her marriage with Dharmendra. Talking about this, the actress said, “I was born and brought up in a family that is very inclined towards art. I myself am devoted to dance. My mother was also very curious about this thing. At the same time, my marriage with Dharam ji was also an important event in my life.

Describing the best things about her marriage, Hema Malini said, “The most important thing was that he never stopped me from working. He himself enjoyed acting a lot, no matter what the conditions were. We both respect each other’s work and we have a mutual understanding as well.”

Talking about Dharmendra, Hema Malini further said, “We are close to each other and go our separate ways. We both give space to each other, which makes our relationship even stronger.” Hema Malini told that her husband Dharmendra is a very emotional person. The actress said about this, “He is a very simple and very emotional person at heart.”

It is said about Hema Malini and Dharmendra that they married each other after adopting Islam. Hema Malini had told in an interview to Simi Garewal that one day she suddenly called Dharmendra and said, “Will you marry me?” The actor replied yes to his point.