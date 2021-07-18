Hema Malini Father Didn’t Like Dharmendra As Her Daughter’s Friend

Mumbai. One of the most talked about love stories of Bollywood is the love story of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Many stories of love story of both are famous. Both of them have maintained their relationship so far with such simplicity that millions of people take inspiration from them. It is said that the families of both were not happy about Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s relationship. The talk of both the actors did not go ahead, so Hema’s father started coming together on the shooting as well. They took full care that Dharmendra could not contact his daughter. Although Dharmendra was also going to believe, he found such a way that Hema’s father kept watching.

Actress’ father was not happy with Hema-Dharmendra’s relationship

Actually, Hema Malini had revealed this anecdote related to Dharmendra on the set of ‘Indian Idol’. Hema had told that her mother or aunt was always with her in the shooting of her films. Once it happened that his father also came on the shooting of a song. The actress told that her father used to worry about Dharmendra whether he was wandering around his daughter. He knew we were friends. In those days he used to travel in car. Dharmendra could not sit with me in the car, so he used to sit on the seat next to me already. Although Dharmendra was no less, he used to come and sit on the seat right in front of me. Let us tell you that Hema married Dharmendra after the death of her father. This angered the mother of the actress.

Also read: When Hema Malini announced not to work with Dharmendra, said this thing

changed religion

Significantly, the marriage of Dharmendra and Hema Malini did not happen very easily. The actor’s ex-wife refused to divorce, so that they could not remarry. Due to this, the actor converted to Islam and married Hema. A marriage ceremony was also made. According to a report, both of them also changed their names for this marriage. It is said that Dharmendra’s name was written as Dilawar Khan Krishna and Hema’s name as Ayesha BR Chakravarti in the Nikahnama.

Also read: Dharmendra had turned red in anger due to a mischief of Sunny Deol, had beaten up his son fiercely