Hema Malini Get Shocked Over Esha Deol Bollywood Wish Actress Tell Her Daughter To Appease Dharmendra For It

Hema Malini was quite surprised by Esha Deol’s desire to debut in films. He also left the responsibility of persuading the father to the daughter.

Bollywood’s famous actress Esha Deol made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche’. In this film, the actress played the lead role opposite Aftab Shivdesani. But Hema Malini was quite surprised by the actress’ desire to debut in Bollywood. Not only this, he also left the responsibility of persuading Dharmendra to his daughter. This was revealed by Hema Malini and Esha Deol themselves in ‘Jina Isi Ka Naam’.

In the show, Hema Malini was asked what was your reaction when Isha expressed her desire to go to the movies. Responding to the question, Hema Malini had said, “I was very surprised. I asked if you really want to work in films. She also said that yes I really want to work in films. Ahana also told me what’s the difference mommy.”

Hema Malini further said about this, “Ahana always had support.” On this matter of the actress, actor Farooq Sheikh asked, “But who had taken the matter to the headquarters (Dharmendra)?” On his talk, Hema Malini said, “I had told Isha that you will have to handle these things and Isha did these things very brilliantly.”

Let us inform that Esha Deol had told in one of her interviews that Dharmendra was against her debut in Bollywood. The actress had said about this, “My father used to worry a lot, he was a bit conservative. According to him, girls should live in a safe world away from all these. He felt the same way. He also knew how this industry worked.”

Apart from Isha, Hema Malini also told about Dharmendra’s reaction. He had said, “Isha was very much interested in other activities like dance and sports. Although Dharamji did not like his daughters dancing and debuting in Bollywood, he was against these things.”