Hema Malini Get Shocked When Esha Deol Daughter Asks Her To Wear Mask And Told Her To Show Coronavirus Report

Esha Deol had told in one of her interviews that when her mother Hema Malini returned from the journey, her daughter started asking about the mask and test report.

Bollywood’s famous actress Esha Deol has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Esha Deol made her debut with the film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche’. After making a career, Esha Deol married businessman Bharat Takhtani. They also have two daughters, named Radhya and Miraya. In one of her interviews, Esha Deol had told that her daughters are more careful than her about everything. Once he had asked his maternal grandmother Hema Malini to show the corona virus report.

Talking about this, Esha Deol had said, “I have been fully vaccinated and I am a very careful person, whether at home or away. I always take care that I follow all the guidelines of Corona. I am such a person who overdoes things, due to which sometimes my family members also get upset.

Talking about this, Esha Deol further said, “One should sanitize after coming from outside and take a bath immediately. But my daughters are more careful than me. Well this is all my training. Once the mother (Hema Malini) returned from the journey, the daughters immediately said, ‘Nani, put on your mask.

Esha Deol, while talking about the daughter and Hema Malini, further said, “My daughter further asked the mother that Nani, did you get the test done, where is your report? My mother was completely shocked. Although she was understanding, because it was a corona virus environment and they could not go out much.”

Esha Deol had told in the interview that in times like Corona virus, she used to keep her daughters busy, so that they did not get a chance to go out. Apart from this, let us tell you that Hema Malini had become very much discussed about one of her tweets during the corona virus epidemic. Actually, he shared the video and asked people to perform Havan at home.

Hema Malini said in the video, “Since ancient times, the process of performing Havan in our country is considered beneficial. Today the whole world is facing pandemic and environmental wrath. In this difficult time, I request people to perform family havan every other day. This remedy has nothing to do with any religion or caste. This is a way to clean the environment.”