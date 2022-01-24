Hema Malini Got Irritated With Shah Rukh Khan Two Things Dream Girl Decided To Reject Him Over It

Hema Malini was deeply annoyed by two things of Shahrukh Khan. One of the things was his hair and the other thing was his style of speaking.

Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Deewana’. After that he appeared in many hit films. Shahrukh Khan is also called the King of Bollywood today. But the special thing is that actress Hema Malini gave her the opportunity to step into Hindi cinema through her film ‘Dil Aashna Hai’. However, when Hema Malini and Shahrukh Khan met, Dream Girl was deeply irritated by two things about King Khan.

Hema Malini saw Shahrukh Khan for the first time in the serial ‘Fauji’ and seeing him in this show, she was very impressed with King Khan. In such a situation, he decided to cast Shahrukh Khan in the film ‘Dil Aashna Hai’. However, when the actress’ niece called Shahrukh Khan, he understood that someone was joking with him.

However, Shahrukh Khan later realized that he was Hema Malini. Talking about Shahrukh Khan in one of her interviews, Hema Malini said, “When he came for the auditions of the film, he was very nervous answering all the questions. The first result of his audition was also not good. The reason for this was his hair, which was covering his face, so that I could not see his expressions.

In such a situation, Hema Malini suggested that she take Shahrukh Khan’s test again. But before that, instead of Shahrukh Khan’s colorful jacket, he dressed him in a plain shirt and also made his hair. Although she wanted to be 100 percent sure. Apart from this, Hema Malini was also very upset with Shahrukh Khan’s style of speaking.

Hema Malini also made Shahrukh Khan meet Dharmendra. Although Dharmendra approved Shahrukh Khan, but the actress told King Khan, “You can be a good actor, but you have to cut your hair.” According to Hema Malini’s biography, she herself made Shahrukh Khan’s hair on the shoot. In an interview given to Rediff, Hema Malini had told that even today Shahrukh Khan meets him with the same simplicity as he used to meet earlier.