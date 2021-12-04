Hema Malini Got Scared While Filming Song With Dev Anand Actress Starts Crying Know Reason Inside

Hema Malini had told during one of her interviews that she was terribly scared while shooting with Dev Anand.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Hema Malini started her acting career with the film ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’. In her career, Hema Malini also worked with Dev Anand in many films, her films also included ‘Johnny Mera Naam’. But Hema Malini was terribly scared during the shooting of this film. Not only this, she started crying and crying.

Hema Malini disclosed this in an interview given to National Herald in the year 2019. Talking about this, Hema Malini said, “My mother was a big fan of Dev Sahab, so I grew up listening to his name and watching his films. But who knew that one day I would get a chance to work with him?”

Talking about Dev Anand, Hema Malini further said, “I started my career with the legend Raj Kapoor. When I got Dev Sahab’s ‘Johnny Mera Naam’, I immediately said yes to it, but you can understand that I was very nervous at that time. But both Dev sahib and Vijay sahib took great care of me.”

Let us tell you that in ‘Johnny Mera Naam’ there was a song ‘Vada To Nibhaya’, which was shot in Rajgir, Bihar. But during this time the crowd who came to watch the shooting had become uncontrollable, in such a situation, Dev Anand had to take great care of the actress. Recalling the incident during the shooting, Hema Malini had told, “We were shooting in a cable car, but it stopped as soon as we reached the center.”

Recalling that incident, Hema Malini further said, “As soon as I looked down, I found a deep ditch there. I was terribly scared. But during this Dev Sahab took care of me and the team brought us down as soon as possible. Later we came to know that it was a prank by a fan.”