Hema Malini: Hema Malini with actress Shilpa Shetty recreates Dharmendra iconic song Jat Yamla Pagla Diwana Video goes viral Video: Hema Malini dances loudly to Dharmendra’s song, even defeats Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Hema Malini will be a guest on the upcoming episode of ‘Super Dancer 4’. On this special occasion, Hema was seen dancing to Dharmendra’s style on the superhit song ‘Jatt Yamla Pagla Diwana’ from the 1975 film ‘Pratigya’. The channel has shared a video of this special episode on social media. The video shows Hema Malini and Shilpa Shetty dancing to the song.

Hema Malini shared a video of the dance



In the video you can see Hema seen imitating Dharmendra and doing hook steps like him. Shilpa Shetty is seen mingling with Hema Malini. The show’s judge Geeta Kapoor gave a standing ovation to Hema Malini. In a viral video clip, Hema says, ‘Dharamji will say teach me Bharatnatyam.’

Competitors will perform on her hit songs in this part of Hema Special. In the clip released so far, the contestant was seen performing on ‘O Saathi Chal’ and ‘Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mere’. Hema made her acting debut in Tamil cinema before coming to Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut in 1968 with ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ and later acted in several hit films including ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Sholay’, ‘The Burning Train’, ‘Sita Aur Geeta’ and ‘Kranti’. After the release of her film ‘Dream Girl’ with Dharmendra, fans named her ‘Dream Girl’. Hema married Dharmendra in 1980. They have two daughters, Isha Deol and Ahana Deol.