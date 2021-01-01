Hema Malini: Isha Deol says you need thick skin to survive in Bollywood

Isha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has returned to Bollywood after 10 years. On her return, Isha said, ‘You have to have thick skin to survive in Bollywood.’ In an interview to BT, Isha has spoken about her return to Bollywood. Isha Deol has also mentioned that she is looking forward to produce the film with her husband Bharat Takhtani. In an exclusive interview with BT, she used to say that it is difficult for her to stay in the film industry. Isha Deol says, ‘She is very excited to face the camera again.’

Isha Deol finally appeared in the film Tell Me O Khuda in 2011. Isha’s film was directed by her mother Hema Malini. Isha then distanced herself from the movies. When Isha was asked where did the inspiration to come back after a long period of 10 years come from?



Isha says, ‘Creative people can’t stay at home for long. Acting is something that takes me further. I distanced myself from Bollywood in 2011 because focusing on family was the most important thing for me at that time. I have enjoyed every stage of my life. When I was working, I didn’t have time until today. I fell in love only after marrying Bharat. Otherwise I was just a tomb. My co-stars used to make fun of my hand.

It has completely changed me since India came into my life. We dated a year before we got married. When Bharat came into my life, I dressed like a girl, wore a stiletto and went out for a romantic dinner. Bharta gave me the direction of all this. He has known me since my school and college days, so we got on well. The last 10 years have been magical. Thankfully I am in good shape today and I am getting a lot of job offers. I thought it was the right time to get back in front of the camera, because the set makes me feel at home and I love being there.

Isha further says, ‘I was very young when I started making films. One thing I’ve learned is that you need to have thick skin to stay in the showbiz. If you belong to the Hindi film industry, you will be compared to your parents from the very first film. This is not as easy as it sounds. Everyone goes through their own struggles. In my own way, I’ve handled it. The important thing is that everyone works hard to achieve their goals. Life is not fun without hard work.

My special friends in the film industry – Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor are very happy and excited about my return. I am returning with Ajay through OTT search. We’ve put together about seven films and we share a great bond with each other. Ajay also guides me in many things. I am grateful that the filmmakers are giving me interesting screenplays. Overall, I have to say that this is a great time for an actor to do a good job. ‘

Isha further says that my daughters love my song ‘Dilbara’ from the movie ‘Dhoom’. She also dances to this song. He also likes the song ‘R Zindagi Hai Khel’ from ‘Sita Aur Geeta’. In this song, she was very happy to see her grandparents.

