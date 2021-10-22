Hema Malini Jeetendra Story Actor Left His Film To Work With Dream Girl But Could Not Get A Chance

Jitendra wanted to work with Hema Malini. For this, he ran fiercely, as well as left his film. But even after this he did not get the chance.

Bollywood’s famous actress Hema Malini has made a tremendous identity in her films and her style in Hindi cinema. Hema Malini made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ and made her mark as Dream Girl. There were many Bollywood actors who aspired to work with Hema Malini. Bollywood actor Jitendra had even left his film to work with Hema Malini and also ran fiercely. However, even after this, he could not get a chance to work with the actress.

Jitendra himself had told this thing related to Hema Malini in ‘Jina Isi Ka Naam Hai’ in front of the actress. Jitendra had told that even after adopting all the tricks, Shashi Kapoor was cast in place of Jitendra in the film ‘Actress’. The actress herself was also quite surprised to hear this revelation of Jitendra in the show.

Talking about Hema Malini, Jitendra had told in the show, “I remember when we were working together for the first time. I came to meet you at the hotel on Churchgate Road because Subodh Mukherjee came to me and he said that I want to cast you and dream girl Hema Malini a new girl has come, want to cast her with you too. “

Talking to Hema Malini in this regard, Jitendra further said, “You and Subodh Mukherjee met, but the date you and Subodh ji were giving was clashing with my second film. But I wanted to work with you, so that I went and told my director to relieve me from the film.

Jitendra further said about this, “I also told Subodh ji that now I am not having any date clash. But no one contacted me for four-five days and after a few days I came to know that Hema Malini and Shashi Kapoor have been cast for ‘Actress’. I was so shocked that day that this man made me run so much. But without speaking to me, they kicked me out of the film.”

Apart from this, Hema Malini and Jitendra appeared together in many such films as ‘Waaris’, ‘Khushboo’, ‘Prisoner’, ‘Gahri Chaal’ and ‘Bhai Ho Toh’. It is also said about both that they were about to tie the knot in Chennai, but Dharmendra reached there on the last occasion.