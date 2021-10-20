Hema Malini Mom Jaya Chakraborty Tried To break Daughter’s relationship with Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini’s mother had increased her closeness with Dharmendra, the maneuver was reversed!

When Hema Malini started keeping quiet after breaking up with Sanjeev, meanwhile she signed a film – ‘Tu Haseen Main Jawaan’. Dharmendra was the hero of Hema Malini in this film.

Hema Malini signed the film Dhoop Chhaon with Sanjeev Kumar. Sanjeev Kumar was very much liked by Hema Malini during the making of this film. At the same time, Sanjeev Kumar also liked Hema very much. In such a situation, Sanjeev Kumar had reached Hema’s house to ask for her hand. At the same time, Hema Malini’s mother had told Sanjeev Kumar in clear and strong words that she would not give her daughter’s hand in his hand. She will get Hema married to a person from her own caste fraternity.

In such a situation, Hema Malini’s heart was broken. Seeing Hema like this, her mother understood the pain of the actress. In such a situation, Hema Malini’s mother made her close to Dharmendra to divert his attention. When Hema Malini started keeping quiet after breaking up with Sanjeev, meanwhile she signed a film – ‘Tu Haseen Main Jawaan’. Dharmendra was the hero of Hema Malini in this film.

In such a situation, Hema Malini’s mother started giving Hema a chance to spend time with Dharmendra. He knew that Dharmendra was married, so nothing would happen between his daughter and Dharmendra to move forward. But here the matter backfired on Hema’s mother. Now it happened that Hema Malini used to spend time with Dharmendra on the sets of the film, then their closeness increased.

Hema Malini says that she had no idea that she would marry Dharmendra because he was married and till that time she did not have such a thought for Dharmendra.

At the same time, Dharmendra started loving Hema. It also happened that when the audience started liking the pair of Hema and Dharmendra more, the filmmakers started wanting the pair of Hema and Dharmendra in their film. Meanwhile, many films of both the actors came together.

Here, Hema’s mother and father used to keep an eye on her. Even during traveling, it happened many times when Dharmendra used to sit in the back seat of the car with Hema, then Hema’s father used to make his place between the two. But Dharmendra was no less, he used to stop the car on the pretext and then got Hema’s Appa off and got into the car before rushing.

Then later Appa had to sit on the remaining seat. It went on like this for a long time. Then came a time when Hema and Dharmendra spoke their hearts to each other and after the release of Sholay, both of them got married.