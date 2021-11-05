Hema Malini Never gave Importance To Rajesh Khanna: I never gave expressions – Rajesh Khanna considered Hema Malini arrogant, spoke about Kaka as ‘Dream Girl’

The name of 80s superstar Rajesh Khanna was enough at that time. His arrival on the sets of the film used to create a stir. At the same time, before his arrival, everyone used to sit waiting for Rajesh Khanna, because Kaka always used to come late on the set.

At that time almost all the actresses used to be very upset with this attitude of Rajesh Khanna. Be it Mumtaz or Sharmila Tagore or Dream Girl Hema Malini, everyone knew about Rajesh Khanna that the main actor in the film is Kaka, so the shooting will start late.

Hema Malini once told about Kaka that when Rajesh Khanna used to come late on the set, the whole unit used to follow him. No one had the courage to interrupt him to come late. Hema had also told that while Hema did not talk to Rajesh Khanna properly, Rajesh Khanna also understood that Hema Malini was arrogant.

In an interview given to Mid-Day, Hema Malini had mentioned this about Rajesh Khanna. He had told that Rajesh Khanna used to come late on the sets of the film 'Andaz'.

Sometimes the whole unit used to wait for him for 8 to 10 hours, but no one dared to ask him anything for it. Hema had said during the interview that ‘Even though because of her charm, girls used to sprinkle her life on her. But I never considered him more than a co-star. Because of this, he was never given much value. I used to get annoyed with his late habit. Maybe that’s why Rajesh Khanna used to consider me arrogant too. But in reality he was lost in himself.

Let me tell you, the audience used to love to see Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini together on the screen. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini worked together in 13 films. Hema and Rajesh Khanna have done many hit films including ‘Prem Nagar’ released in the year 1974.