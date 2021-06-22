Hema Malini never went to her in-laws’ house after marrying Dharmendra

New Delhi. Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra had second marriage to actress Hema Malini. The two first met in 1970 on the sets of ‘Tum Hasein Main Jawaan’. It is said that Dharmendra was struck by Hema Malini on seeing her. But Dharmendra was already married. She was married to Prakash Kaur in 1957 with the consent of her family members. They have four children with Prakash Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajita. At first Hema did not want to date a married man but then during the shooting of ‘Pratigya’ she fell for him.

second marriage by converting to islam

When Dharmendra told his first wife Prakash about his marriage to Hema Malini, he flatly refused to divorce her. After which Dharmendra converted to Islam and married Hema for the second time in the year 1980. But after marriage, Hema Malini never went to her in-laws’ house. Hema Malini’s house in Mumbai is 10 minutes away from her in-laws’ house. But still she never went to her in-laws’ house. Hema Malini had told that she is Dharmendra’s second wife and she did not want to interfere in the affairs of his first family. So he kept himself away from his in-laws’ house.

Didn’t talk to Sunny for 12 years

Not only this, Hema Malini did not talk to her stepson Sunny Deol for 12 years after marriage. After 12 years, there was talk between the two because of actress Dimple Kapadia. Actually, the film Dil Aashna Hai was released in the year 1992. Shahrukh Khan, Divya Bharti, Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia were in this film. The producer of this film was Hema Malini herself.

conversation due to dimple

Hema Malini told in her autobiography, ‘A few days before the shooting, the pilot of the plane met with an accident. Due to which Dimple was very scared. When Dimple talked to Sunny Deol about this, seeing Dimple so upset, Sunny came on the set of the film. Sunny met me on the sets. That was the first time that Sunny and I had talked, then after talking to Sunny, I assured her that nothing would happen to Dimple.

