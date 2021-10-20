Hema Malini Once Stood Against Dharmendra For His Restrictions To Daughter Said You Are Living In Ancient Time

Hema Malini had told in one of her interviews that she stood up against Dharmendra for his conservative behavior.

Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and style. Dharmendra made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Dil Bhi Tumhara Hum Bhi Tumhare’ and after that appeared in many hit films. Even after being such a big superstar, Dharmendra was against daughters stepping into films. Not only this, he did not even want his daughters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol to learn dance. Even Bollywood actress and his wife Hema Malini had stood against him for his behavior.

This thing related to Dharmendra was disclosed by Hema Malini herself in an interview given to a magazine in the year 2011. In the interview, Hema Malini had said that while her thinking about raising children was modern, Dharmendra’s views were a bit conservative, so he did not want his daughters to learn dance.

Talking about Dharmendra, Hema Malini said, “In the beginning, he was so conservative that even I used to be surprised. He used to forbid daughters from wearing short tops and tight fitted jeans and I used to say no, you are living in very old age. If girls are wearing clothes, doing make-up then it is very common at this age to do all this.”

Talking about Dharmendra, Hema Malini further said, “As a father, he used to get annoyed that girls should not join the film line. In such a situation, many times I had to come in between them and tell them not to interfere in these things. Dharmendra had objected to the daughters learning dance, but Hema Malini also remained against his decision.

Talking about this, Hema Malini had said, “I could not let this happen. I am a different person and I have taught them how to take care of their thoughts and raise their voices. My kids love facts and can use me as a shield if need be.” In an interview to Simi Garewal, Hema Malini had told that Dharmendra never saw her stage performance.